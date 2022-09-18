ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun and approximately 181 grams of suspected marijuana.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Derek Hamilton Smith Jr.

21-year-old

Severn, Maryland