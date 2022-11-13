ODENTON, Md. — On November 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit & Western District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton.

During the search, detectives recovered:

One unregistered rifle

One unregistered AR-style “pistol”

A black digital scale

Approximately 5lbs of suspected marijuana

Approximately $4300 in cash.

A single suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Zachary Robin Saucier

19-year-old

Odenton, Maryland