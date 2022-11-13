ODENTON, Md. — On November 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit & Western District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton.
During the search, detectives recovered:
- One unregistered rifle
- One unregistered AR-style “pistol”
- A black digital scale
- Approximately 5lbs of suspected marijuana
- Approximately $4300 in cash.
A single suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.
Arrested:
Zachary Robin Saucier
19-year-old
Odenton, Maryland