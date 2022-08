ANNAPOLIS, Md. – We are saddened by the loss of Police K9 Kaos.

K9 Kaos #3292 was an active duty police service dog who was serving the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the citizens of the county for the past eight years.

Kaos died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from an acute medical event.

K9 Kaos was certified in explosive ordnance detection and non-aggressive tracking.

He has found several lost and missing people during his years of service.

Rest well, Kaos.