Anne Lorraine Wood, 80, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on November 11, 2023, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Anne was born in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 1943, to the late Francis Leer and Margaret Augusta McAlwee.

Anne’s heart of gold led her to a life of service. She was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary, serving as their president and treasurer throughout her tenure with the group. She also volunteered with the St. Mary’s County 4-H chapter and served as a judge at the St. Mary’s County Fair.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her best friends, Jane McHugh, Connie Trossbach, and Mildred Hall. It was not uncommon to see these women together shopping, playing bingo, and traveling.

Anne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Dale Wood, her son, Michael Wood and wife, Julie; daughter, Terri Wood and partner, Mirtea Moran. All reside in Lexington Park, Maryland. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Cassandra Wood, Michael Morgan, Colleen Wood, Sharaine Wood, and Nairem Moran and 12 great-grandchildren: Ja’Marion Wood, Kylil Miller, Ja’Ziyah Wood, Michael Morgan Jr., Ky’rie Miller, Jaiyoni Knight, Keyasia Miller, Key’ara Miller, Alonzo Knight, Ashton Knight, Kristine Miller, and Azir Knight.

She is survived as well by her “siblings,” Juanita Taylor and Steve and Henry Sandy. Predeceasing Anne were her “siblings,” John and Robert Sandy and Barnes Taylor; her grandchildren, Michael Wood Jr. and Christine Wood; and her great grandchildren, Domarian and Ke’Marion Wood.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 12 to 2 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, with words of remembrance beginning at 2 pm led by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary.

