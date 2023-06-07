Annmarie Gardens Kicks Off Its Great Tomato Grow-Off Youth Gardening Contest

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Saturday, June 3rd, the Annmarie Gardens Master Gardeners held their first-ever Great Tomato Grow-Off, a gardening contest for elementary-aged children to participate in.

For this contest, the participants are given the necessary supplies to grow a bush type cherry tomato. They will grow the plant at home and take care of it for the next three months. Over that time period, they will be required to take measurements, track progress, answer questions and upload data and photos weekly showing their progress. They will be coached and guided through this process by the Master Gardeners.

The winners will be declared in September 2023; the grand prize winner will be rewarded with a pizza party at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

According to Sue Huseby, the Master Gardener in charge of the contest, the goals of this project are to teach young children scientific techniques such as observation, record keeping, and reporting, as well as what it takes to take care of a plant.

“The focus from our point of view is the science aspect of the event”, said Mrs. Huseby. “Kids will take measurements and upload pictures and we will review them on a daily basis to guide them along.”

The supplies for the event were provided by CETY (Calvert Environmental Trust for Youth) and Root Pouch.

