PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce the application period for the county’s Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program is now open through Nov. 20, 2023. Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program is part of Calvert County’s longstanding effort to preserve agricultural land. Through the program, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development.

The BOCC recently approved a new purchase price of $5,500 per TDR, which will replace the $5,000 price previously approved in September 2022. The county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until TDR funding is exhausted. The annual cycle will conclude prior to the end of the current fiscal year, in June 2024. There is no cap on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner.

Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.

The application deadline is Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAR. Completed applications may be submitted by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Jennifer David at 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Jennifer.David@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information, email or call Rural Planner Jennifer David at 410-535-1600, ext. 2238.

