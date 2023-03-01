Applying For Building Permits Made Easy With Calvert County's Encompass Online Portal

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County residents and businesses can now apply for building permits from the comfort of their own home or office through the county’s Encompass online portal.

This new feature expands the array of digital services already available to customers through the portal, which include the ability to pay for, manage and print permits.

Customers can visit Encompass.CalvertCountyMd.gov to register for an account. The portal enables customers to view all types of permits, including residential and commercial building, electrical, plumbing, gas and grading permits, as well as utility permits.

Credit card and eCheck payments are accepted through the portal for permits issued by Calvert County. A convenience fee of 2.7% for credit card payments and $2.25 for eCheck payments will be added to the permit transaction total.

Permits are required for certain residential and commercial projects to ensure that repairs, additions or alterations are done safely and meet building, construction and zoning codes.

Anyone planning a project can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Permit to be guided through what permits, forms, fees or approvals are required for a specific property or work type before getting started.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, Office of Inspections & Permits at 410-535-2155 or by email at inspections.permits@calvertcountymd.gov.

For help setting up an Encompass account, contact encompass@calvertcountymd.gov.