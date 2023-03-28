WALDORF, Md. – On March 28, 2023 at approximately 6:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of Falcon Place.

Upon arrival, crews found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS evaluated the 52-year old male patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC transport.

Firefighters established a landing zone at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 2 to transport the patient. MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

According to reports, the shooting took place after an argument between the suspect and victim regarding a vehicle. The suspect then proceeded to retrieve a gun from inside an apartment. After shooting the victim the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene and is actively investigating the incident.

The situation appears to be isolated. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

