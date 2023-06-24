LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On June 23, 2023, at around 11:38 a.m., Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Gloucester Court for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to regional Trauma Center in stable condition.

A lookout was placed, and Deputies set up a perimeter around the area. Ultimately the suspect was located and placed under arrest. The 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with Attempted First and Second-Degree Murder, Assault first and second degree, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or email Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.