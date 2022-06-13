ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot released the following statement today as the average price of a gallon of gas in Maryland exceeded $5 this weekend:

“Summer travel season is upon us and $5 per gallon for gas could quickly reach $6 and beyond. When the State should be doing something about the rising costs of gas, it’s doing the exact wrong thing – allowing the gas tax to automatically rise by 18 percent on July 1.

During a period of unprecedented budget surplus, we cannot sit by and do nothing as the increasing cost of gas continues to cripple household budgets.

“We can and should immediately freeze the automatic gas tax inflation for one year, as well as adopt a three-month gas tax holiday to bring relief to Marylanders. We’ve done this before, and we can do it again.

The price of gas is not some arbitrary number that has no bearing on real people. The reality is the vast majority of Marylanders depend on their vehicle to get to work, buy groceries, and pick up prescriptions. Small businesses that depend on deliveries are seeing their expenses skyrocket.

Gas prices have very real and very severe impacts on families, our businesses, and our communities.

“The more consumers spend on gas, the less disposable income they have for basic necessities like food, medicine and housing. Families are altering or canceling vacation plans, which severely affects the state’s economy.

Our economy depends on consumer confidence and decisive actions by the state to stop the gas tax increase and enact a gas tax holiday would bolster consumer spending.

“Fortunately, Maryland’s fiscal outlook is bright enough to absorb the cost of a gas tax pause so there are no unintended consequences on mass transit and road projects. Our citizens are hurting now and are looking to their government for relief.

We can’t let them down.”