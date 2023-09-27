WALDORF, Md. – On September 27 at 1:20 p.m., a school bus driver reported that two students were fighting on a Mattawoman Middle School bus.

Patrol officers responded to the scene where they found one of the involved students with facial injuries that occurred during the altercation. That student was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In accordance with Maryland law, the students cannot be charged due to their age; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified, and the School Resource Officer is investigating.

The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ofc. Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.