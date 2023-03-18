PORT TOBACCO, Md. – Eagles Chandler and Hope welcome two adorable new eaglets this week, PT6 and PT7! The new pair has already captured the hearts of viewers and are quickly becoming stars.

While we eagerly anticipate the hatching of the third egg, we can’t help but be enamored by the newest additions to the Port Tobacco Eagle Cam family. The fluffy duo have been spotted snuggling up to their proud parents and enjoying their new surroundings.

According to nest history, in 2022, the eagles laid three eggs and one fledged. In 2021, two eggs were laid but none fledged. In 2020, three eggs were laid and two fledged. In 2019, three eggs were laid and two fledged.

To stay updated on Chandler, Hope, and the babies, viewers can tune into the live Bald Eagle Nest Cam here or below.

Enjoy moderated chats this season! – Breakfish with Chandler & Hope – Tuesdays, 8:00-9:00 a.m. and Happy Hour Review of Week – Fridays, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Bald Eagle Resources:

–The Center for Conservation & Biology at William & Mary College/Virginia Commonwealth University

–The American Eagle Foundation

–Elfruler

–Department of Natural Resources

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com