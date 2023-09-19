Back That Boat Up!: 22nd Annual Calvert County Watermen's Festival and Boat Docking Competition

SOLOMONS, Md. – The 22nd Annual Calvert County Watermen’s Festival and Boat Docking Competition was held on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, starting at noon. It was a free event where hundreds came by foot and by water to see the competition take place.

Simon Dean was the MC of the event and is the current President of the Calvert County Waterman’s Association. He got the audience, in bleacher seating and boaters docked nearby, to cheer on all the competitors in each class.

It was shoulder to shoulder as people squeezed in to get a glimpse of the boats smoothly gliding into place or crashing into the docks in a race for the best time. In between classes, items were auctioned off, t-shirts were thrown into the crowds, and raffle winners were announced.

During intermission, the kids got in on the action with a Buoy Toss Contest for kids seven and under, a Small Anchor Toss for 8-10-year-olds and a Large Anchor Toss for 11-14-year-olds.

The boat competition was broken into classes of boat size and a youth competition. Winners from the classes received a $600 cash prize, the 2nd Place was a $400 cash prize, and the 3rd Place was a $200 Cash Prize. All winners received trophies as well. (Every participant received $200 as compensation for gas and time to participate in the competition.)

Naturally, the NRA was there to host a shoot-out competition with four classes of marksmanship. All winners received a $1,000 cash prize and a trophy.

Everyone got a taste of summer heat, the bay, and good old-fashioned competition during this jam-packed funfest. The Waterman’s Association appreciates everyone’s support, especially their sponsors and the boaters who give it their all every year!

