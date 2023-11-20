Baltimore Gas and Electric Opens New Facility in Chesapeake Beach

Credit – Baltimore Gas And Electric

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On November 10th of this year, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) opened up a brand new Fairhaven battery storage facility in Chesapeake Beach, MD. This facility is also the second battery storage facility to open in Chesapeake Beach this year, with the first being Chesapeake battery storage facility, which went online back in January.

This 2.5 MW/9.74 MWh battery located at the facility will help enhance service reliability for BGE clients living in Southern Anne Arundel County and parts of Calvert County. It accomplishes this by relaxing the strain on the local power grid by charging up when energy demand is low, then discharging energy back into the grid when demand is high.

“Our strategic investments in battery storage are a key part of transforming the grid to further ensure safe, reliable, clean, and affordable energy service for our customers,” said Mark Case, BGE’s Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Strategy.

These storage facilities were developed through the signing of the Maryland Energy Storage Pilot Project Act, a bill signed in 2019 to explore new ways to maximize storage value for customers, utilities, and the electric grid.

Thanks to both projects, over 9000 BGE customers will now have enhanced service reliability for the foreseeable future. In addition, BGE will avoid having to pay for expensive underground upgrades on ten miles’ worth of power distribution equipment.

“Now operational, the Fairhaven battery storage facility is providing nearby communities with improved service resiliency in advance of the coldest days of winter while supporting Maryland’s ambitious clean energy goals,” said Case.

