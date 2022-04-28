Baltimore Symphony Orchestra To Perform At The PNC Waterside Pavilion

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform July 30 at 7 p.m. at the PNC Waterside Pavilion located at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Over the next three years the BSO will visit every county in the state as part of their Music for Maryland Tour, which showcases the Orchestra being owned by the entire State of Maryland. The launch of their 2022 concert lineup will take them to six locations around the state: Carroll, Calvert, Kent, Howard, Garrett, and Prince George’s counties.

Led by conductor Jonathan Rush, each performance will showcase curated pieces to celebrate each county’s spirit. With the Patuxent River as a backdrop, the Orchestra will perform Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs! to commemorate the significance of the Maryland blue crab in Calvert County.

This family-friendly concert will be highlight of the summer! The BSO will also offer free programming for young listeners and families at each location on their tour.

Tickets will be available to purchase for $5 per person.

For more information on the Music for Maryland Tour, visit: https://www.bsomusic.org/Summer

Media Contacts for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra:

Allison Burr-Livingstone, SVP and Chief Advancement Officer: ablivingstone@BSOmusic.org

Rosie Constantine, Associate Director of Communications: rconstantine@BSOmusic.org

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more

information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.