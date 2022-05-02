Barbara Ann Bond, 79 of Leonardtown, MD passed on April 23, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with her loving family beside her.

She was born on December 27, 1942 Baltimore, MD to the late Vincent DePaul Susnowitz and Rose C. Brennan Susnowitz.

Barbara lived in St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 47 years moving from Baltimore, MD. She married her husband Robert Edward Bond in 1962 and were married in Baltimore, MD. They enjoyed 59 years together before his passing in 2021.

In her early years, Barbara loved to get dressed up and dance at local hotspots in Baltimore and St. Mary’s County. She enjoyed meeting new friends and helping those in need. She loved to garden; from vegetables to lovely flowers. Barbara was very artistic, and developed a passion for ceramics, starting her own business – LP Ceramics. Her proudest title was “Nan” to her grandsons. She spent most of her time caring for and doting on them. She enjoyed watching them grow and mature into adulthood. While she loved her family, her greatest love was her husband, Bob. She missed him dearly since his passing in 2021, and longed to be reunited with him.

She is survived by her children Sharon Lee Marie Johnson (Benjamin) of Great Mills, MD and Holly Lynn Barry of Jacksonville, FL; her siblings Brenda Ledford of Baltimore, MD; Vincent Susnowitz of Cumberland, MD; John Susnowitz of Baltimore, MD and Sharon Phillips of Burlington, VT and her grandchildren Nicholas A. Shepherd, Matthew J. Donovan, Jacob R. Johnson, Samuel Johnson and Alyssa Key; her great grandchildren Lucas R. Shepherd, Lance W. Shepherd, Vincent L. Key and Julian DuSablon. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Patricia Hackman and Rosemary Childs.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Shepherd, Matthew Donovan, Jacob Johnson, Joseph Donovan and Ben Johnson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

All Services are Private.

