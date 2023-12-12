Barbara Ann Fowler (Founds) was born on December 20, 1938 and went to rest on December 4, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Bensalem, PA and married her husband Richard C. Fowler on December 26, 1960. Rich was in the Navy and they traversed the country several times early in their marriage as they grew their family. In 1978 Rich was transferred to NAS Patuxent River and Barb and Rich settled down and allowed their roots to grow in Breton Bay. Barb poured her giant heart into this community. She was instrumental in establishing the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club and volunteered her time and energy for over 25 years to helping the organization grow. She loved being around kids and became the neighborhood mom to so many. She was selfless, kind, and always more concerned abo­­ut others than herself. Mom made everyone feel welcome in her home. We never had to ask if it was ok to bring someone home; there was always room at our table and her motto was “you can always offer someone a grilled cheese sandwich”.

Barb valued her community and was involved in the golf course ladies’ group, the garden club, and the civic association. She was also a dedicated Catholic and readily gave up her time to help at church.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her extensive family. She is survived by her seven children: Terri Fowler, Ric Fowler (Deniece), Rita Hegeman (Jay), Mary Beth Lloyd (Brian), David Fowler (Mary), Tina Dotson (David), and Ann Marie Morgan (Paul). Her grandchildren Travis (Mary), Kevin, Colvin, Davis, and Vanessa Fowler, Quincy Malecki (John), Lucas, and Niven Hegeman, Kacie (Glyn) , Hanna, Haley, and Cameron Lloyd, Olivia and Noah Fowler, Wayne Brooks and Danielle Malhotra (Sunny), and Myra and Owen Morgan. She is also survived by Rich’s brothers Bill Fowler, Ed Fowler (Andrea), and Ray Kuznicki (Mary) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Richard C. Fowler, her brother Jack Founds and his wife Nance, and her sister-in-law Patricia Fowler.

Barb touched the hearts of everyone she met and her loss will be felt by many.

A gathering of friends and family will take place at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm with prayers at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org/maryland) in her name, and/or join us to celebrate her life over a drink at the Breton Bay Clubhouse (cash bar) from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 am, Our Lady of Grace, Penndel, PA.

