Barbara Jean DeMent, 86, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on February 6, 2023.

Barbara was born on January 1, 1937, to Fred and Doris Branson in Washington, DC.

After graduation, Barbara worked for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company for a short period of time. Barbara then left work to get married and start her family.

Barbara married her High School sweetheart Donald DeMent on October 24, 1955. Together, they had four children, George DeMent of Mantua, NJ, Douglas DeMent of Murrells Inlet, SC, Janet Sferrella of King George, VA, and Laurie Hammett of Brandon, Fla. who predeceased her mother in 2018.

Barbara returned to work after raising her family and then retired from the Prince George’s County Government in 1998 after over 25 years of service. While retired, she had time to play cards and games with friends and family. She especially loved to play Mahjong every week. She loved to dine out with her friends often.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, parents, daughter, and sister Norma Trevethan. She is survived by her children, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many friends.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.