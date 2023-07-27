CALIFORNIA, Md. – On July 24, 2023, at 0012 hours, units responded to the Cloud Smoke Shop located at 22811 Three Notch Rd. for an alarm. Upon arrival, evidence of forced entry was realized. After making contact with employees, approximately $2000 worth of merchandise was found to be stolen.

Shortly after units arrived at the business, a citizen contacted the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center providing suspect information and their location. They also indicated one of the identified suspects may be armed.

Units arrived at the provided address and with assistance of the citizen, developed evidence the named suspects were involved with the burglary at the Cloud Smoke Shop.

A perimeter was established and (6) individuals emerged from the residence. The potentially armed roommate was unaccounted for, and a barricade was declared.

The St. Mary’s County Hostage Negotiations Team, Emergency Services Team, and Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.

After several hours of attempting contact at the residence, a Search Warrant was authored for the residence and executed by the Emergency Services Team. During the execution of the Search Warrant, (1) juvenile subject was located within the residence along with numerous items known to be stolen from Cloud Smoke Shop were recovered.

As a result of multiple interviews and the continued investigation, Marcus Jamal Price (Age 21) of California, Jordan Dayvon Rice (Age 21) of Huntingtown, and (3) juveniles were charged with Burglary and related offenses.