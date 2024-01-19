CALIFORNIA, Md. – Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Sweetbay Street, near Primevere Drive, at approximately 11:06 a.m. on January 19, 2024.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a single-family home full of smoke and a small fire in the basement. The home’s sprinkler system had been activated and assisted in containing the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, which was found to have been caused by a Lithium Ion battery that was charging.

All occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been requested to continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

With an increase in house fires, be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

