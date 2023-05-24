Bats Stay Hot, Blue Crabs Win 14-2

WALDORF, Md. – Consistency is a big word used in baseball; the Blue Crabs have been looking for consistency in their lineup after going three games and scoring just one run. Finally, on Sunday, the lineup woke up and scored 15 runs; they would perform similarly to begin the six-game road trip.

It didn’t take long, as the Crabs got a jolt from a three-run homer from Isaias Quiroz in the second inning, the first since joining the team a few days ago. The next inning saw the Crabs score five more times, two from an Alex Crosby single, another from a Jose Rosario double, and finally capped off by another Quiroz home run. Chasing Starting Pitcher Jorge Martinez out of the game and the DH.

The Revs would score two in the bottom of the fourth, but that’s all they would get against the Blue Crabs’ pitching staff. Braxton Lee hit an opposite-field home run for his third of the year, and Michael Wielansky would hit his team-leading seventh home run as the Blue Crabs built a 14-2 lead and cruised to their third straight win.

The offense for Southern Maryland has combined for 29 runs and 32 hits in the last two games; everyone in the starting lineup in the past couple of games has also reached base. Daryl Thompson went seven innings, allowed four hits, two earned runs, no walks, and five strikeouts. The win moves him to 94 in his career in the Atlantic League.

The Blue Crabs are looking to win another series; the left-hander Sandro Cabrera is scheduled to start against JT Hintzen. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35; the entire game will be streaming on FloSports.

