Bed Bath & Beyond In Wildewood Center Slated To Close “Entire Store On Sale”

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, that they are closing over 150 stores to try and stay afloat.

The Bed Bath & Beyond location within Wildewood Center in California, MD, is on the list and has followed suit by putting up signs.

With the new closings, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed almost half the 950 or so stores it had open in early 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond said that the closures are a result of the pandemic when stores temporarily closed while competitors stayed open. In 2020, the company was down in sales by 17%, and 14% in 2021.

Other locations in Maryland and Virginia set to close are Annapolis, Hagerstown, Germantown, Westminster, Ocean City, Fairfax, Chesapeake, Springfield, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Williamsburg, Alexandria, Winchester, and Dulles.

FULL LIST BELOW: