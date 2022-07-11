Benedict “Dickie” Drury Duke Jr ,77, of Leonardtown, MD passed away at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Benedict Drury Duke Sr and Virginia Blackistone Duke on October 19, 1944.

Dickie attended Father Andrew White, Leonard Hall, Charlotte Hall Military Academy and Leonardtown Highschool. He served in the army during the Vietnam War.

He was the proprietor of Duke’s Bar in Leonardtown for many years until it closed. He was active in town politics, serving on the town council several times during his 20s and 30s.

He owned and operated his own business, Duke’s Refrigeration for over 30 years until his recent retirement. Dickie enjoyed his home on Breton Bay. He was fond of taking cruises on his boat to check out homes on the water. He also liked watching friends and family enjoying his waterfront property during parties. He loved telling stories, especially ones about the yesteryears of Leonardtown during its prime.

Dickie was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ann Quade, and his brothers, Robert Stephen Duke and Walter “Pop” Francis Duke. He is survived by his children, Sarah Duke (John Kane) and Robbie Duke; his grandchild, Owen Kane; and his sisters, Ellen Duke-Wilson (John Wilson) and Diane Dorsch (Lonnie Withers); and his nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Prayers celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Mission at “Mission01 Inc”, P.O. Box 2011, California, MD 20619.

