Bernard Joseph Goldsborough, 96, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 12, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on February 27, 1926, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Bernard Lancelot Goldsborough and Alice Richley Heard Goldsborough.

Bernard was born and raised in St. Mary’s County where is attended Great Mills High School. In 1944, at 18 years old he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in November 1954 as a Staff Sergeant. During his service he was stationed at Bowling Field, Washington D.C., Kessler Field, AZ; Larson AFB in Washington; Fort Benning in Georgia, Brady AFB in Japan. He was in the National Guard from 1947 to 1951 and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954. In January 1954, after his discharge, he was employed by the Federal Ordinance (a private contractor for the government) as the night supervisor in charge of making detonating fuses for the bombs. He supervised 41 people including his mother. In September 1955, he went to work for the Federal Government at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as an Assistant Transportation Officer for Supply. He worked his way up through the chain of command and retired from Strategic Systems Project Office as the Command Deputy for Equal Employment Opportunity in Crystal City, VA in 1981. He was called back to work by Admiral Clark on two occasions, the first time he assisted for 6 months and the second time was for three months.

His hobbies included gardening, both vegetable and flower gardens. He grew bountiful gardens that he harvested and canned. He particularly enjoyed canning string beans and beets. He also had beautiful rose gardens and flowers gardens. He was an avid coin collector and made many beautiful picture frames. He was a walking historian and had extensive knowledge in many areas. He organized many bus trips to local casinos and shows.

Bernard was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as President in 1987 for 12 years. He was the first VP of the Maryland State Federation, which he served for two years. During his time as the Grand Knight he received the Golden Knight Award. He was the past president of Crime Solvers for St. Mary’s County and a member of the St. Mary’s Commission for Building the Chapel at St. Mary’s City. He served on the Guard of Honor for Pope John Paul II at the Mall. He was a devote Catholic and volunteered with many organizations. He was a long- time volunteer with NARFE and helped many retired civil service employees understand their retirement benefits.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 wonderful years, Mary Jean Goldsborough; his sons, Richard Goldsborough of Harpers Ferry, WV and Robert Goldsborough (Sarah) of Summit Point, WV; his sister, Mary Teresa Mayor of Leonardtown, MD; two grandchildren: Marie Isom of Leonardtown, MD and Lucy Gomes of Myrtle Beach, SC; his great grandchildren: Margaret Rose Isom, Natalie Isom, Richard Gomes, Alexandria “Desi” Gomes; step-children: Beverly Hegstrom (John) of Reno, NV and Philip Bean (Michele) of Navarre, FL; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Ann Miller of Leonardtown, MD; step-grandchildren: Dr. Lars Hegstrom (Bryony); , Jasmine Bean, Holly Huggett (Alex); his step-great-grandson, Cooper Huggett; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Agnes Lucille Graves Goldsborough (DOD: 8/16/1985).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady’s Medley’s Neck Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. by Reverend Ron Potts and co-celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods and Reverend Larry Swink. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Philip Bean, Melvin Lorence, Alex Pulliam, Dr. Jay, Michael Thumm and Allan Sivak. Honorary pallbearers will be: Carl Bean, Edward Mayor, Francis Shepherd, Betty Shepherd, Helen Wedge, Betty Lou Knott, Chris Crecilus, Dalton Wood, Dr. Lars Hegstrom, Brian Abell and Joe Gould.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing center, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438 and Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.

