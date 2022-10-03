Beverly Ann Mocknis, 84, of California, MD (formerly of Newark, DE) passed away on September 26, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on May 28, 1938 in Wilmington, DE to the late Charles Martin and Josephine Whalen Martin.

Beverly was an avid animal lover, caring for homeless cats, giving them shelter and love. She enjoyed going to bingo nights with her friends and taking trips to Delaware Park to watch her favorite Jockey in the horse races. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and taking spontaneous shopping trips or coffee runs.

Beverly was a bright soul that made the best of any situation and strived to always put a smile on her loved ones faces. She is missed dearly but left her family with beautiful memories of her love, strength, and sense of humor. Her family would like to say a special to thank you to Hospice of St. Mary’s County Maryland for their support, especially her Nurse Ann and her nurse’s aide Heather who cared for her with dignity and compassion.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Denise Mlynarczyk (Stephen) of California, MD and Diane Richmond (Dale) of Edgewood, MD; her grandchildren: Kristin Lignowski (Michael), Jourdan Richmond, Jonathan Richmond, Candace Torres (Ben) and Timothy Wyatt; 8 great grandchildren; her step-sister, Jean Murray of Newark, DE and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mocknis, son, Stephen Mocknis; grandson, Stephen Edward Mlynarczyk; siblings: Marie Wise, Charles Martin, William Martin; half-sister, Linda Wilson, and her step-sister, Alice Staker.

Services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, we please ask that you send donations to:

Hospice of St. Mary’s

P.O. Box 625

Leonardtown, MD 20650