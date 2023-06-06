Bicycle Access On Nice/Middleton Bridge Starts June 10

NEWBURG, Md. – Starting Saturday, June 10, bicyclists will be allowed to cross the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301) from dawn to dusk on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays only. The Maryland Transportation Authority urges bicyclists and motorists to Share the Bridge and Cross with Care.

Prior to crossing the bridge, bicyclists must stop in advance of the bridge and push a button to activate flashing warning lights that alert drivers when a bicyclist is crossing the bridge. The lights will flash for 10 to 15 minutes depending on the direction of travel, providing a warning to motorists of the presence of a bicyclist on the bridge.

Based on projected traffic volumes, bicyclists are encouraged to cross the bridge during these recommended periods:Saturday: dawn to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to dusk;Sunday: dawn to noon, and 6 p.m. to dusk; andState holidays: dawn to dusk.Bicyclists must ride in the direction of traffic and should position themselves in the center of the right lane. Motorists are encouraged to use the left lane for the entire length of the bridge when warning lights are flashing.

Bicycle Access Restrictions

Bicyclists must be 18 years of age or older OR have a valid driver’s license.

have a valid driver’s license. Bicyclists are encouraged to ride single file and follow all rules of the road.

Bicyclists are not permitted to stop while crossing the bridge.

Pedestrians, skateboards, scooters and skates are not permitted.

Bicycle access is restricted in the event of high traffic volumes, fog, wind, other inclement weather, or incident.

Vehicles heavier than five tons must use the right lane for general travel on the bridge, but may use the left lane to safely pass bicycles. When the right lane on the bridge is closed for maintenance or construction, bicycles will not be permitted to cross the bridge.

The new Nice/Middleton Bridge includes more than $2 million in features to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists. The system includes warning signs, push-button activated flashing warning beacons and bicycle-friendly modular expansion joints that were used instead of finger joints, which are typically used on Maryland Transportation Authority bridges.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Maryland Transportation Authority held an informational open house regarding bicycle system features on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge. Attendees viewed informational display boards and spoke with agency representatives at the meeting. The open house informed motorists and bicyclists about bicycle lane sharing features, as well as solicited comments about bicycle access on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge, including safe hours and days of operation. The public comment period ran from April 12 to May 10.

All public comments were given equal consideration and can be viewed by visiting mdta.maryland.gov/.

While the lane sharing will be available beginning in June, the Maryland Transportation Authority will expand the bicycle warning system on the bridge to address feedback provided during the comment period. The Maryland Transportation Authority wishes to express its gratitude to all participants who provided feedback during the comment period.