Bicyclist Transported To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Vehicle In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 19, 2023 at approximately 8:05 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Pegg Road in the area of West Westbury Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a bicyclist in the roadway with leg injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene and did not sustain any injuries.

EMS assessed the patient and requested a MEDEVAC. Firefighters quickly established a landing zone at Great Mills High School to facilitate the response of Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 6. However, the MEDEVAC was ultimately canceled, and the patient was transported by ambulance to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for further treatment.

Police are currently investigating the accident.

