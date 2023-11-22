Blaylock Picks Up United East Volt Division Offensive Player Of The Week

Credit: Bill Wood

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Sam Blaylock (Ijamsville, Md./Oakdale) named the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Nov. 20). This is Blaylock’s first career player of the week honor.

The 5-4 guard helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team to a 1-1 weekend at the 25th Annual University of Saint Joseph Tip-Off Tournament. Blaylock averaged 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 54.3-percent (19-35) from the floor, including knocking down nine three-pointers.

She began tournament play with 20 points, a season-best four rebounds, and a career-best three steals in a 62-43 loss to Russell Sage Colleges Friday night (Nov. 17).

Blaylock then poured in a season-high 28 points fueled by a career-best eight three-point field goals made to tie the school single-game record for three-pointers, leading the Seahawks to a 74-52 victory over Lehman College Saturday afternoon (Nov. 18). With her eight triples, she tied the 22-year old record set by Felicia Harris ’01 on February 14, 2001 against Marymount (Va.) University.

She also added season-bests of four rebounds and four assists plus two steals against Lehman, grabbing a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Blaylock currently ranks second in the United East with a .436 three-point field goal percentage and 3.4 three-point field goals made per game. She also ranks second with a .516 field goal percentage and fourth with 17.0 points per game.

St. Mary’s College (3-2) will return to the court Tuesday, November 21, when the Seahawks welcome Goucher College (0-4) to the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena for a non-conference contest at 5 p.m.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Offensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Raven Hunter, Lancaster Bible, So., F

Nov. 20 – Sam Blaylock , St. Mary’s College, So., G

