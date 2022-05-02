WALDORF, Md. — Southern Maryland started the scoring early and outlasted a late comeback to win 8-6 in game three against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Despite a rain delay in the third inning, McKenzie Mills (W, 1-0) stayed in the game, pitching five innings and allowing just one run.

In the first inning, the Blue Crabs bats picked up right where they left off from Saturday night’s game, where they scored 16 runs against the Genomes. Jack Sundberg led off with a double, and Jared Walker followed him with a walk.

Sundberg and Walker advanced on a double-steal before David Harris drove in Sundberg with a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Alex Crosby, picked up an infield single, which was enough to score Jared Walker, and give the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

The Genomes got one run back in the top of the second, but Southern Maryland kept the scoring going. Kentucky’s starter, Robby Scott (L, 0-2), loaded the bases with one out in the second inning. Rubi Silva then ripped a line drive into right field, scoring Matt Hibbert and Jordan Howard, and putting the Blue Crabs on top 4-1. Silva’s base hit extended his hit streak to eight games. Following a passed ball, Jack Sundberg scored from third, expanding the Blue Crabs’ lead to 5-1.

In the top of the third inning, the rain started to fall at Regency Furniture Stadium. With two outs in the inning, the rainfall was too heavy, beginning a rain delay that lasted for one hour and 18 minutes. Once play resumed, starting pitcher McKenzie Mills returned to the game, quickly recording the final out of the third inning.

The Blue Crabs’ bats kept burning after the rain delay. With runners on first and second with two outs, Austin Rei bounced a single up the middle, scoring Zach Collier and giving the Blue Crabs a 6-1 lead. Another Blue Crabs’ run came in from an error by the first baseman, Chris Shaw. In the top of the fourth inning, Jared Walker blasted a home run over the wall in right field, giving Southern Maryland an 8-1 lead.

McKenzie Mills exited the game after five innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk. From there Bradley Roney recorded a scoreless sixth inning. After Dalton Geekie allowed two unearned runs in the seventh, Endrys Briceno pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, Alex Merithew ran into trouble. After the Genomes cut the deficit to 8-6, Mat Latos (SV, 3) entered the game with two outs. Latos only needed to throw three pitches to record the final out, giving Southern Maryland an 8-6 win.

With tonight’s victory, the Blue Crabs have won eight straight games, which ties a franchise record set in 2013 and 2015. The Blue Crabs also move to 8-1 on the season and command a three-game lead in the North Division.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday for a matchup with the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 pm.