Blue Crabs Drop Rubber Match Of Three-Game Set

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped the third game of the three game set to the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, 3-0. The Blue Crabs bats were quiet throughout, mustering only one hit off of the starting pitcher, Cameron Gann (W, 7-8).

Eddie Butler (L, 12-4) went seven innings in the ballgame tonight, allowing three runs on eight hits in the loss. Butler only issued three walks while striking out none.

The offense for the Barnstormers was confined to only one inning. In the top of the third inning, Lancaster rallied. Joseph Carpenter singled before Trace Loehr hit a ground-rule double to left-center field, putting two in scoring position with no outs. Melvin Mercedes then doubled on a ground ball down the first baseline, scoring Loehr and Carpenter, giving the Barnstormers a 2-0 lead. They added another run when Colton Shaver drove in Mercedes on a single to left fielder.

Dalton Geekie was activated from the disabled list earlier on Saturday, and appeared in today’s game. Geekie pitched a scoreless inning while striking out a batter. Mat Latos also appeared for the first time in nearly three weeks. Latos pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, West Tunnell (Sv, 10) entered for the Barnstormers. After an initial groundout, Tunnell surrendered back-to-back base hits, but could not drive across a run, securing Lancaster’s 3-0 victory.

The Blue Crabs are back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Staten Island FerryHawks in the first game of a three-game set.

