Blue Crabs Offense Haulted By FerryHawks

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and were tied for second going into the opening game of another series in Staten Island. The Blue Crabs were just in Staten Island and had lost all three for a sweep, looking to redeem themselves; the Crabs were pitching Tony Dibrell.

The first inning was a tough one. After two outs, the Hawks strung together some hits, and Justin Williams belted his second home run as a FerryHawk, which capped off a five-run first inning.

Southern Maryland tried to chip away at the Hawks’s lead; Isaias Quiroz laced a fastball deep into right-center to make it 5-1. After getting the bases loaded with one out, the Crabs couldn’t get any more in the third inning.

Chris Brito got an RBI in the seventh and put Staten Island up by five runs, and that would be it for the scoring, as the Blue Crabs dropped the opening game 6-1. The loss drops the Blue Crabs to 52-50 on the year and 21-18 in the second half. The Crabs drop to third place in the division, now two games out of first place behind Lancaster.

Ian Kahaloa is next in line for Southern Maryland as game two is scheduled for 6:35 PM. FloBaseball has the livestream tonight.