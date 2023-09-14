Blue Crabs Offense Silenced, Series Even

GASTONIA, NC – The Blue Crabs returned to Caromont Health Park in Gastonia for the second game of a three-game set against the Honey Hunters. The Crabs were coming off a 5-3 win on Tuesday, and Tony Dibrell returned to the rotation for his first start in 12 days.

Gastonia scored two runs right out of the gates from a Braxton Davidson double in the bottom of the first. Gastonia would score again in the third as Zach Jarrett laced a hit into center field. After three, it was 3-0.

The bottom of the sixth was a long one for Gastonia, as they loaded up the bases and even forced home a run from a walk. They ended up scoring two in the inning, and they were controlling a five-run lead on the Crabs.

Southern Maryland was being shut out until the top of the eighth. Jimmy Kerrigan had hit a deep fly ball to right field that was hauled in by Eric De La Rosa, and Philip Caulfield sprinted in from third to cut the lead to four.

The Honey Hunters would win, 5-1, against the Blue Crabs. With just four games left in the season, the Crabs are 2.5 games back of first place in the North Division. The rubber match is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the Blue Crabs will pitch Ian Kahaloa to go up against Zach Mort.