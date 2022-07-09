WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won the first game of a six-game homestand on Friday night, defeating the York Revolution by a score of 3-1. The win was Southern Maryland’s third of the second half and 51st of the season.



Starting Pitcher McKenzie Mills (W, 9-1) was once again dominant for the Blue Crabs, striking out seven York hitters over six innings of one-run ball. Mills dropped his ERA to a tick under three (2.99) while picking up his league-leading ninth win of the campaign.



The lone Revolution run came in the top half of the fourth when second basemen Jack Kenley doubled home Troy Stokes Jr. The double was one of three hits on the night for Kenley.



Southern Maryland’s bullpen was nearly perfect in relief of Mills. Bradley Roney and Endrys Briceno combined to throw three innings of shutout ball, striking out two and allowing only one baserunner.

Briceno (SV, 5) picked up the save for the Crabs, his first of the year. His ERA is now 0.88.



On the other side of things, David Harris started the scoring early for Southern Maryland. He singled home Jared Walker in the bottom of the first to give the Crabs an early lead against York Starter Nick Travieso (L, 2-5).



Harris struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning, picking up his second RBI of the night on an RBI double. Harris would make his way around the diamond just two batters later, scoring on a single by right fielder Braxton Lee.



Game 2 of this series is scheduled for 6:35 tomorrow right back at the Reg, rain permitting.