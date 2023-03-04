WALDORF, Md. – On Friday, the Blue Crabs officially announced the signing of four players to their 15th Anniversary roster. Infielder Garret Kueber and outfielder J.T. Reed join the Blue Crabs for their first appearances in the Atlantic League, and outfielders Matt Hibbert and Jack Sundberg return to Southern Maryland.

Garrett Kueber is a 26-year-old infielder that graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2019. Kueber made his professional debut for the Westside Wolly Mammoths of the USBL in 2020; last year, he played in the Mavericks Independent league with the Salem Senators. With his .378 average, 17 doubles, and 43 RBIs, Kueber was named the Mavericks League MVP for the 2022 campaign.

JT Reed is a 24-year-old fleet-footed rookie outfielder from Greenfield, Wisconsin. He played most of his college career at Valley City State; in 2021, he was named to the 1st Team All-Conference team when he led his team in stolen bases. In his redshirt-senior season last year, Reed finished with a .305 average, six home runs, and scoring 21 runs.

In his first season with the Blue Crabs, Jack Sundberg would become an everyday outfielder and lead-off man for Stan Cliburn. The speedy lefty only missed 16 games out of the 131 last season. Making the most of his time with the Blue Crabs, Sundberg rewrote the franchise-record books with 85 walks, 45 stolen bases, and a 34-game on-base streak that started on July 23rd and ended on September 1st.

Matt Hibbert, an 11-year veteran, will be re-signing with the Blue Crabs for his third year in Southern Maryland. At the plate, Hibbert has shown himself to be a consistent on-base threat with .405 OBP in the last two seasons. Hibbert has turned into a versatile outfielder as he has played all three positions for the Crabs, and in 227 chances, he has only committed one error.

Opening day for the Atlantic League is coming up on April 28th. We can’t wait for the best fans in the Atlantic League to return to Regency Furniture Stadium to kick off our 15th anniversary season! You can also check out the 2023 Promotional Schedule to see what events the Blue Crabs will be holding for their 15th Anniversary Season!

