Blue Crabs Rout Revs 10-4 In Series Sweep

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs completed the series sweep at home against the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs produced a six-run second inning and a four-run fifth inning in the 10-4 victory.

The York Revolution got the offense started in the second inning, producing a run on three hits off of Eddie Butler (W, 12-3).

The Blue Crabs responded with six runs in the bottom of the second inning off of Duke von Schamann (L, 6-5). Matt Hibbert drove a single into center field, scoring Alex Crosby, tying the score. The next batter, Ian Yetsko, hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Joe DeLuca, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 2-1. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third, Michael Baca singled up the middle scoring Matt Hibbert and Mike Falsetti to give the Blue Crabs a 4-1 lead. Jared Walker later drove in two more runs a double to right, putting Southern Maryland ahead 6-1.

The Revs got one back in the top of the fourth inning, but the Blue Crabs picked up four more runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Mike Falsetti walked, forcing in Alex Crosby. Jack Sundberg knocked a single into center, scoring DeLuca and Hibbert to give the Blue Crabs a 9-2 advantage. The Blue Crabs tacked on another run on a ground out.

Eddie Butler fought through six hits and five walks across seven innings, allowing only two runs. Dario Polanco pitched a scoreless eighth inning before struggling in the ninth. The Revs tacked on two runs as Cody Strayer finished the ninth in the 10-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs move to 75-37 with the victory, along with 28-19 in the second half. The Blue Crabs are back in action on Tuesday for a doubleheader with the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs have kicked off their 14th season of baseball and play all home games at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Austin Rooney, at 301-678-1124.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. The ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans during its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.