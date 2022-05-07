LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened a brief road trip in Lexington, Kentucky with a 7-2 victory over the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Friday evening. The Crabs’ steaming hot start to the 2022 campaign continued, rattling off a franchise record twelfth straight win, and improving on their best start to a season in franchise history, holding a 12-1 record.

Eddie Butler (W, 2-0) got the start for the Blue Crabs, and after allowing a first inning solo shot from Jimmy Paredes, the MLB veteran worked into a groove. After Robby Scott (L, 0-3) set down the Crabs in order in the first inning, the offense ignited in the top of the second. Alex Crosby began the scoring when he roped a double into right-center field, his first of three hits on the night, scoring David Harris. Two batters later, Ryan Haug traded places with Crosby, giving Southern Maryland a 2-1 advantage.

After a scoreless third inning, the Crabs extended their lead on a monstrous Zach Collier three-run homer, his second of the young season. The Genomes scratched across one more run in the fifth inning, their final run of the contest.

The Blue Crabs, however, added insurance runs in the late innings. It was the duo of Collier and Crosby once more in eighth inning.

Crosby began the late inning barrage with a bloop single, as David Harris scored his third run of the game. Collier followed with a laser down the first base line, scoring two and giving Southern Maryland a 7-2 lead.

In the ninth, Rubi Silva reached base on a throwing error, allowing the eighth and final Blue Crabs run of the game to score.

The Blue Crabs are undefeated since Opening Day on April 21st, and haven’t lost a game in 14 days.

The team will look to continue their record setting start on Saturday, when a left-hander, McKenzie Mills, takes the hill for the Blue Crabs.