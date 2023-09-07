Blue Crabs Win By Narrow Margin Against Revs

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were back in action on Wednesday night against the York Revolution. If the Blue Crabs took the game, they took the series and the tiebreaker over York. The Blue Crabs had strung together three consecutive victories.

The York Revolution, who got shutout by Daryl Thompson the day before, got two runs in the first inning. But the Blue Crabs would respond in the bottom of the inning, Braxton Lee with an RBI single to plate Jack Sundberg; Lee would jog home when Jimmy Kerrigan launched his fifth home run this month, it was 3-2.

Alex Crosby was seeing the ball well all night, going 3-4, and he had two RBIs midway through the game. His second came from a double in the fifth inning that fell behind Trey Martin in right field and scored Kerrigan from first base. The Crabs had built their largest lead of the game.

Starting Pitcher Liam O’Sullivan lasted six innings, struck out six, and only allowed two runs. Jacques Pucheu relieved him, and one colossal hop got over K.C. Hobson at first and rolled down the line for an RBI double. York catcher Jhon Nuñez smacked an opposite-field home run an inning later, and the lead was cut to one.

Top of the ninth, Bruce Rondón came into the contest. A leadoff single got the tying run at the plate; Tomo Otosaka laced a ball but right at Hobson, who caught it out of the air and then tagged first base for a double play. Troy Stokes Jr. also lined out, but this time to Crosby, and the Crabs held on 5-4.

The Blue Crabs will play for the sweep on Thursday, with McKenzie Mills slated to start. The race for first is still close between the Crabs and Barnstormers, separated by one game with 10 games to go. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. tonight, fans can purchase tickets here, and FloBaseball has the livestream.