Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022.

The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School.

“I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!” Copsey told TheBayNet.com. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a school with such amazing students, staff, and parents. I am humbled to be part of a supportive school community with a rich history of academic and extracurricular excellence.”

Mr. Copsey holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lynchburg College.

Mr. Copsey currently serves as Acting Principal at Leonardtown High School.

Mr. Copsey’s appointment is effective;

Monday, August 15, 2022.