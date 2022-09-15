Ms. Kelly Bridges

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School.

Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Saint Vincent College. Ms. Bridges currently serves as a Secondary Literacy Coach at Leonardtown High School.

This appointment is effective Monday, September 19, 2022.