ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County is scheduled to discuss and adopt a formal calendar for the 2024-2025 school year at its next meeting, set for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The calendar recommended by the AACPS Calendar Committee was presented to the Board at its November 15, 2023, meeting. Public comment on that calendar has been solicited since that time and will be provided to the Board prior to the meeting. The calendar recommended by the Calendar Committee can be found here.

Also at the meeting, the Board will hear a presentation on changes being made in offerings for students from the Office of Educational Options and School Climate.

The meeting begins at noon and will be held in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to normal space limitations in the Board Room.

A complete agenda for the meeting can be found here. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab. Protocols, procedures, and expectations for those attending the meeting can be found here.

The Board will also meet in a public session at 9 a.m. for the sole purpose of voting to immediately go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations. Closed session is not open to the public.

PROCESS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS The Board will hear public comment from up to 10 total speakers (virtual and in-person combined) per agenda item (excluding personnel items, reports, presentations, and recognitions) during a single public comment section in the early portion of the meeting. Additionally, up to 10 speakers can comment on non-agenda items, excluding student-specific or personnel matters, towards the end of the meeting.

To register for public comment, visit www.aacps.org/boardcomment from 3 p.m. on the Friday before the meeting until noon on the Monday before. Speakers can sign up for a maximum of two agenda items but only once for each item. If there are more than 10 registered speakers for an item, a lottery will be used to select the speakers.

Registered speakers will be notified via email. Each speaker has a 2-minute time limit and must address the specific agenda item for which they are registered.

Written comments on agenda items (250-word maximum) can also be submitted online or dropped off at the Parham Building in Annapolis. Those needing interpreter services or accessibility accommodations should call 410-222-5311.

The general session of the meeting will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV and on AACPS’ YouTube channel. Archived videos of past meetings are available online.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS The Board of Education’s committees will hold upcoming virtual meetings according to the following schedule. The meetings will not be broadcast, but those wishing to listen to the meetings can access them by telephone through the codes listed below.

Policy Committee: 3 p.m., December 5, 2023. Call 301-960-3676, enter the Conference ID 457 348 996#.

Budget Committee: Noon, January 16, 2024. Call 301-960-3676, enter the Conference ID 167 431 216#.

Equity Committee: Noon, February 27, 2024. Call 301-960-3676, enter the Conference ID 543 729 222#.