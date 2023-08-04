Bowie Pours It On Portland On Rainy Thursday Night

BOWIE, Md. – Two Home Runs and 7 RBI from Billy Cook, including a grand slam that highlighted a seven-run fifth inning, powered the Bowie Baysox in a lopsided 13-7 triumph over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night.

Followed a third shutout loss in eight games on Wednesday, the Bowie bats responded with a breakout on Thursday evening in the midst of off-and-on rain showers that persisted throughout the contest. Cook’s first home run of the game came as a response for the Baysox in the bottom of the second. After right-handed starter Connor Gillispie gave up three runs in the top half of the inning, Cook clobbered a three-run shot to left field that tied the game against Sea Dogs right-handed starter Hunter Dobbins.

Gillispie bounced back from his troublesome second, retiring the final eight batters he faced, completing four innings altogether on the evening. The Baysox then took the lead in the bottom half, as Dylan Beavers continued his hot start to his Double-A career with a two-run double to give Bowie a 5-3 edge.

In the fifth, the Baysox truly pulled away. With two outs and the bases empty, Donta’ Williams was hit by a pitch, a walk to Ramon Rodriguez ended the day for Dobbins (L, 2-3), in favor of right-hander Dylan Spacke. A walk to Anthony Servideo then loaded the bases, before back-to-back infield singles from Jacob Teter and Beavers each plated a run. That all led to Cook’s grand slam – his second of the season and sixth of his professional career. The opposite-field shot to right made it 11-3 Bowie, before Jud Fabian immediately added on a solo home run of his own to left field. Cook’s 16th and Fabian’s eighth Double-A long balls of the season gave the Baysox a decisive 12-3 edge.

A late three-run home run in the top of the eighth from Portland’s Blaze Jordan muddied the line on Roth (W, 4-2), who went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs with four strikeouts. Jordan’s shot shrank the lead to 12-6 in favor of Bowie. Greg Cullen tacked on the final run of the night for Bowie in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, before a solo home run in the top of the ninth from Tyler Dearden gave him three RBI on the night, but not enough, as Bowie took the comfortable win behind right-hander Kade Strowd, who recorded the final four outs on the evening.

The win lifts Bowie’s record to 46-53 on the season. The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Sea Dogs on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.