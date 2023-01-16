Boyd Allen Shoemaker, “Shoe” 82, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on January 9, 2023 at his home. Born on April 16, 1940 in Olive Hill, KY, he was the son of the late Lillie Florence Horsley and the late Lonnie Otis Shoemaker. Boyd was the loving husband of Janet Shoemaker, whom he married on February 7, 1961 in Lexington Park Baptist Church, Lexington Park, MD. He is survived by his children Donna Morris (Jeb) of Bushwood, MD, John Shoemaker (Catherine) of Leonardtown, MD, Kurt Radojcsics of Pontotoc, MS, and Barbara Hess Roberge of Chesapeake Beach, MD, his sister Sonja Bender of Mt. Vernon, OH, his sister-in-law Mary of Mansfield, OH, his grandchildren Marci Morris, Mindy Hill, Jeb Tyler Morris, Anthony Carlos, Brittney Herbert, Myles Shoemaker, Jackie Knott, Ricky Clarke, Nicholas Davis, Erika Lange, Alicia Roberge, and Aimee Haines, as well as 15 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Boyd was preceded in death by his brother Gary Shoemaker, his brother-in-law Donald, as well as his brother who passed away as an infant, Donald Lee Shoemaker.

Boyd graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1957. He moved to St. Mary’s County from Mansfield, OH in 1973. Boyd served in the United States Navy for four years, from July 1957 to March 1961; a machinist by trade, he worked his way up the ranks, retiring as Division Head of the Test and Evaluation Group Test Article Preparation Department, retiring after 28 years, in March 2001. He enjoyed coaching Pigskin Football in the 1970s, as well as coaching the Take It Easy Ranch Women’s Softball Team to a State Championship. His granddaughters fondly remember him coaching their youth softball team. Boyd also enjoyed following his grandchildren’s sporting events all through their school years. He was instrumental in teaching his grandson the game of golf and accompanied him to matches all over the state. Boyd enjoyed family genealogy, keeping up with government and politics, and had a love of history. He played softball as a young man and golfed in his later years. He also enjoyed hunting with his grandson-in-law, Bubba Hill and enjoyed a good game of pitch with his granddaughter-in-law, Allie Morris His greatest joy was designing and building carpentry projects for his children and grandchildren who are grateful to have his work in their homes.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Arthur Shepherd officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

