Brand New Corn Maze In Calvert County!

Credit: Calvert County Government via Facebook

PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – Linda’s Greenhouses and Jake’s Produce are hosting their inaugural corn maze for this fall season!

Located at 2925 Yoe’s Corner Lane in Port Republic, the ribbon cutting will occur on Friday, September 22, at 11 a.m., which will be hosted by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development.

Linda’s Greenhouses and Jake’s Produce will host their grand opening weekend events on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. The events will include food trucks, wagon rides, corn pits, pumpkins, ball pits, inflatables, corn mazes, and so much more!

The admission price will be $15 per person, children two and under are free, and families of four or more will be $12 per person.

