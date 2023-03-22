Brandon Novak “Recovery is Possible” Speaking Event at St. Mary's College of Maryland

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) are partnering to host Brandon Novak, a nationally renowned motivational speaker on recovery from substance use. The event will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The presentation is free and open to all community members, although designed for more mature audiences.

Brandon Novak’s “Recovery is Possible” talk addresses substance use disorder (SUD) and the stigma that often follows those suffering from this illness. SUD is a chronic, relapsing brain disease characterized by drug seeking and use despite the harm the drug use causes to a person’s health, employment, and relationships. Mr. Novak is an author, television personality, and professional skateboarder. His own personal journey of addiction and recovery has inspired people all over the world. Please click here to register for this free event.

This speaker event is part of the St. Mary’s Goes Purple initiative, a community campaign working to end the social and personal stigma that often prevents people from seeking help for their substance use disorder.

“You or someone you know may be impacted by consequences related to substance use. Addiction can happen to anyone,” said Jessica Jolly, LCSW-C, director of counseling at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. “An important first step is to reach out to your healthcare provider – such as a campus wellness center – where a trained counselor or medical professional can help.”

“Stigma is one of the most significant barriers to getting help for yourself or your family members when there is a concern about substance use and the chronic illness of substance use disorder,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Treatment is available, recovery is possible, and hope is always by your side. Our community resources and Brandon Novak’s powerful story can support St. Mary’s residents and families in better understanding and healing along this challenging journey.”

Please click here for more information and to register to attend the Brandon Novak event.

For more information about the St. Mary’s Goes Purple initiative, visit smchd.org/gopurple.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the top public liberal arts college in the U.S. by Money magazine. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.