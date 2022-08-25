Udele Burno

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine.

The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale.

On August 20, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road for the report of person trapped underneath a car outside of a home.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests Burno intentionally struck the victim with her car, causing fatal injuries.

She is charged with vehicular manslaughter.

She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0039956.