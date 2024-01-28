Breezy Point Beach Will Have A New Look This Season, Concerns Over Daily Camping Are Still High

Credit: Breezy Point Beach & Campground

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Breezy Point Beach is gearing up for its season opener on May 1, 2024. The beach and campground have made several restorations and is better reinforced from erosion. However, the switch to daily camping only has upset many longtime campers.

“After careful consideration, Breezy Point will permanently transition to a daily camping model and seasonal camping will be discontinued. This permanent change will allow more availability of campsites for Calvert County residents and visitors to experience camping at Breezy Point,” Calvert County Government stated in a press release in November 2023.

“In addition, camping reservations will be made exclusively online. Campsite availability is first-come, first-served; there will no longer be a waitlist option for campsite booking. Campsites can be reserved for up to 14 days at a time, with a one-day break in between reservations.”

Among the other changes to the 2024 Camping season are the: -Maximum number of campers per site being 6 people. -Only 2 vehicles are allotted at the campsite, all other vehicles will need to park in the public parking area. – Only 1 RV, travel trailer, or pop-up camper is allotted, and a maximum of two tents are permitted on the campsites. – No boats, jet-ski, or hauling vehicles/trailers are allowed on the property.

“This new concept for transient camping will bring and destroy the park. It will always be a logistical nightmare. Increased conflicts with others, crime, drugs, and even lawsuits including personal and vehicle,” stated in an email to current campers regarding the new changes this season.

Another Breezy Point regular camper stated, “There is no input from a citizen forum, just one person changing lives and county policy on an unrealistic ideal. I know three retired people who are selling the trailers due to this craziness.”

Even with all the backlash, the county is sticking with this new model, hoping it will be a positive change by bringing more camping opportunities for others and increasing the number of campsites available.

“By transitioning to short-term camping only, guests will have more sites to choose from when making a reservation. Choose from sites with electric and water hookups or primitive sites on the beachfront to meet your favorite camping atmosphere,” Breezy Point stated in a social media post.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground reservations open in February after Presidents Day. All reservations will be made online through the Xplor reservation portal, and the callback waitlist will no longer be offered. Campers are advised to create an Xplor account online at https://ow.ly/JYYH50QbzWJ.

