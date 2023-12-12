Brenda Lee Boyd, 66, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on December 6, 2023.

Born on July 17, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Norris Westover and Louise Hutton, in Spangler, Pennsylvania.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with family. She especially looked forward to family vacations with the grandkids. Vacations were always at the beach. She loved going into the ocean with the young ones and playing. Brenda spent many hours on the beach enjoying the sunshine. She also spent many late nights playing games with the entire family. She was always up for family game night. Brenda loved animals and even volunteered as a foster for animals for several years. She will be greatly missed.

Brenda is survived by her children, Bryan Lee Boyd (Karen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Shelley Renee Boyd of Laurel, MD, and Megan Louise Boyd of Wilmington, NC; sister, Kathy Louise White (Joseph) of Bel Alton, MD; grandchildren, Kahlen Middleton, Noah Middleton, Lukas Boyd, Liam Mahoney, and Khloe Boyd; ex-husband and dear friend, Gregory Mansfield Boyd of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and Andrea and Stephen Hayden, Kimberly and Ronald Ferguson, Jasmine, Jada & Aiden Ferguson.

She is predeceased by her parents.

The family will receive friends for Brenda’s Memorial Gathering on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.