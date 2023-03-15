Brenda Sipe Named Employee Of The Month By Calvert County Board Of Commissioners

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Brenda Sipe, bus and van driver, from Calvert County Department of Transportation as the March 2023 Employee of the Month.

Brenda was nominated for her endless commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the public was adjusting to changes caused by pandemic-induced shutdowns, Brenda continued to drive her routes.

She filled in every day and on every run during a driver shortage, and always with a smile on her face.

Her diligence to the community and to the workplace is commended by many, as are her offers to help in any situation and endless desire to learn something new.

Congratulations and best wishes!