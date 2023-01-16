DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a domestic-related stabbing in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The victim is 43-year-old Tiron Tyler of District Heights. His brother, 55-year-old Antonio Ward of District Heights, is in custody in connection with the incident.

On January 4, 2023, at approximately 10:05 am, officers responded to the 7100 block of Beltz Drive for the report of a stabbing. Once on scene, officers located Tyler suffering from stab wounds. Officers took Ward into custody on the scene. At the time, he was charged with attempted murder.

Tyler died of his injuries on January 9, 2023. Homicide Unit detectives are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation. Ward remains in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0000724.