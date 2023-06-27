Brothers From Anne Arundel County Score $100,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Win

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – Two Severn brothers scored a $100,000 win on the Power 10s scratch-off game and, after claiming the prize, were still pondering what to do with the money.

The two travel together for work and often buy scratch-offs when they stop for lunch or to buy bottled water. That’s exactly what happened recently when they were in Montgomery County and stopped at My Dollar & More at 250 North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg.

They stashed their $10 instant ticket away and one of the brothers scratched it that evening when he was at home relaxing after work.

On June 23, the siblings stopped by Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim the prize, which they plan to split. As for how they plan to spend their winnings, the only thing they know for sure is they will have a family celebration. Details are in the works.

My Dollar & More shares in their good fortune, receiving a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off. They claimed the last of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.